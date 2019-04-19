13th Annual Alder Arts Walk to feature local art, music and comedy

With the end of the school year approaching, annual spring activities and events are beginning to emerge yet again. Year in and year out, the best event for art and music lovers is the Alder Arts Walk, a set of performances of various genres and energies, and galleries taking place in various houses on and around Alder Street starting around midday and going well into the night.

This year’s Alder Arts Walk, its 13th iteration, is on April 27 with the theme “Metamorphosis.” This will surely be yet another incredible year of the event that is passed down from group to group as new art lovers filter in and out of the destiny city. As is typical of the Alder Arts Walk, there is enough musical and artistic variety in each location that everyone should be able to find a show that they will love.

The festivities start at noon and run until 1:30 p.m. at House 1, upstairs at 607 S. Lawrence St., with a duo of ambient-focused sets from Harper Shapiro ’20 and Somesurprises from Seattle. This should be a perfect, low-impact way to begin the day and smoothly get everyone into the spirit of Alder Arts Walk.

House 2, THE BUSH, located at 916 N Cedar St., features the Alder Arts Walk flea market and a group of local alternative artists. Starting at 2:15 is Felon Degeneres, a band made up of Puget Sound students from the class of 2020, followed by another local group, Baja Boy, and Seattle solo artist Left at London.

Moving onto the third of Alder Arts Walk’s five venues, House 3, at 3316 N 24th St., is the event’s designated comedy club. If you’re in the mood to laugh, then you’d be wise to stop by House 3 and see a myriad of sets from Puget Sound students.

If you’re looking for something loud, then House 4, 2506 N. Alder St, starting at 7:30, is the place to get your fix. Running until approximately 10:30, this house will feature sets from two Seattle bands, Save Bandit and Dogbreth, and the Portland group Alien Boy.

To close out the night, patrons can return to 607 S. Lawrence at 11 to hear some fantastic electronic sets from Chloe Pearson ‘18, Val Bauer and other DJs yet to be announced.

This year’s Alder Arts Walk is bound to be another memorable day of art and music around and featuring the University of Puget Sound community. If you’d like to stay up to date on all the information regarding this year’s Alder Arts Walk, you can visit them online at facebook.com/alderartswalk.