Bookstore must-haves

In addition to textbooks and course materials, the University bookstore offers essentials to students who can’t easily shop off-campus.

“I really like that the bookstore offers personal care products,” sophomore Jessica Weiss said. “I bought my face wash there.”

Weiss doesn’t always have the resources to make it off campus and appreciates that the bookstore has a lot of options, specifically in the medicine and personal care sections.

Medicine: If you are suffering from the Puget Plague, check out the bookstore’s selection of cold medicines such as Dayquil, Nyquil, Zyrtec, Pepto Bismol and more. For headaches or other pain relief, the bookstore also carries Tylenol and Advil.

Personal Care: The bookstore carries personal care products like shampoo and conditioner from brands like Suave, Olay, Head & Shoulders and Dove. In addition to those products the bookstore also stocks hairspray, soap and deodorant for students in a pinch. For dental health, the bookstore offers traditional toothbrushes and toothpaste as well as a wooden eco-friendly toothbrush that is a sustainable option.

Other personal care products include first aid material like bandaids, gauze and Neosporin and a variety of period products.

Essential Oils & Happy Lamps: If you are suffering from stress rather than a cold, check out the bookstore’s selection of essential oils and diffusers. If the lack of sunlight has gotten to you over the last few months, consider purchasing a happy lamp.

Cleaning Supplies: For students looking ahead to the end-of-semester moveout, the bookstore’s selection of cleaning supplies will be particularly useful. They sell products like Clorox and disinfectant wipes, as well as full and travel-size laundry detergents to carry students through the last part of the semester.

Technology Accessories: If you lost your headphones, flash drive or cables, don’t fear! The bookstore has a variety of each that will help any student in need. The array of accessories includes HDMI cables, travel adapters and new memory cards in 16GB and 34 GB sizes and more.

Calligraphy Pens: Unknown to many, the bookstore sells calligraphy pens in the art supplies section. If you are looking for a creative break from studying, try writing with calligraphy pen or using other art supplies from the bookstore.

Yoga Mats and Accessories: If you got one of the coveted spots in the beginner yoga class and want to start your practice early, check out the bookstore’s selection of yoga mats. The mats come in a variety of colors along with accessories such as mat holders and straps, which are perfect for those walks across campus after yoga class.

Puget Sound Merchandise: There is still time to represent Puget Sound with anything from a baseball hat to a nice mug.