End of semester bucket list!

Ask your crush out. This is the most obvious bucket list item. What do you have to lose? Time’s a-tickin for you to let the cutie who sits across from you in Geology know that you think they’re a butte (truly, geologists have the best pick up lines! Did you know that there is a mineral called Cummingtonite?). Sure, you run the risk of getting yourself into a situationship from afar over the summer, but it could be worth it. If it doesn’t turn out like you hope, you have the entire summer to retreat and recover.

Approach someone on a dating app. If you’re not going to approach a friend you like in person, hit up a stranger or an acquaintance on Tinder/Grinder/Bumble/etc. It doesn’t take as much courage to shoot someone a silly line but still gives a thrill!

If you’re already seeing someone, try a completely new sexual position with your partner or try getting it in on away from your bed. If you’re not sleeping with anyone or aren’t interested, consider taking Bennett’s advice from earlier this semester and try sleeping naked.

In a similar vein, use masturbation or sex as a way to relieve the stress of finals (but make sure you don’t fall into a bout of procrasturbation!)