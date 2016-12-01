By Keely Coxwell A common period allows for shared governance and is a time for our community as a whole to connect. As early as the 2017-2018 academic year the common period will be implemented at the University. The common period will be a 90 minute period time every Wednesday from […]

By Aidan Regan Is the cost of living the required two years on campus too expensive? According to Dean of Students, Mike Segawa, the price tag covers much more than rent. Puget Sound’s mission statement puts its “predominantly residential” status front and center. However, Loggers often cite the cost of […]

By Kevin White The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years, and the victory shows just how important baseball still is in American culture. The Cubs won in seven games over the Cleveland Indians, coming back from a 3-1 deficit. The deciding game seven had a combined […]

By Aneyceia Brim The Standing Rock protests have garnered nationwide support, and students from Puget Sound are no exception. About 100 students attended Matt Remle’s talk about Standing Rock’s opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline on Nov. 10 and joined in the Medicine Creek Treaty Tribes Stand With Standing Rock’s […]

News The Loss of Eric Heins By Nayra Halajian On the afternoon of Monday Nov. 7, University Chaplain, Reverend Dave Wright, sent out an email to the campus community regarding the death of a fellow Logger, Eric Heins. Eric is remembered as “a profound blessing to his family and friends,” in an obituary written by his parents. […]

Opinions Chase Hutchinson Letter To The Editor In Response To Faculty Letter On Tuesday December 6th, 2016 the University of Puget Sound Community received an email from a group of faculty members that was “in response to a flyer that was distributed anonymously on our campus” which the email acknowledged was being sent out in an “unusual way” as not all […]

Combat Zone Puget’s Potty Press An exclusive look at Puget Sound’s bathrooms by Combat Zone writer Mad Punz and consultant Darn Schultz Over Thanksgiving break, while most people left campus and went home to eat their weight in turkey, I—accompanied by my consultant Darn Schultz (and occasionally Bathroom Guru Tim)—went around to every bathroom on […]