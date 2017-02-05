UPS3 UPS3

By Keely Coxwell   In a letter to the campus on Jan. 16, 2016, after a flier that listed 22 people with inflammatory descriptions attached to each name, University President Crawford wrote, “while the university supports and defends freedom of expression, it has clear policies prohibiting harassment of any kind. […]

*Disclaimer: A letter to the editor was submitted to The Trail from a group of faculty, and is printed below. Letters to the editor do not represent the official position of The Trail or of individual staff members, but instead are a way for members of our community to share […]

By Aneyceia Brim The Standing Rock protests have garnered nationwide support, and students from Puget Sound are no exception. About 100 students attended Matt Remle’s talk about Standing Rock’s opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline on Nov. 10 and joined in the Medicine Creek Treaty Tribes Stand With Standing Rock’s […]

By Kevin White The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years, and the victory shows just how important baseball still is in American culture. The Cubs won in seven games over the Cleveland Indians, coming back from a 3-1 deficit.  The deciding game seven had a combined […]

Shooting at University of Washington protest outside Milo Yiannopoulos speech

By Val Bauer A man was shot and wounded on Friday, Jan. 20 during protests outside a speech given by Milo Yiannopoulous at the University of Washington (UW) Seattle campus. The protests were both directed toward Yiannopoulos and Donald Trump, as the speech took place on Inauguration Day. Yiannopoulos, a […]

*Disclaimer: A letter to the editor was submitted to The Trail from a group of faculty, and is printed below. Letters to the editor do not represent the official position of The Trail or of individual staff members, but instead are a way for members of our community to share […]

An exclusive look at Puget Sound’s bathrooms by Combat Zone writer Mad Punz and consultant Darn Schultz Over Thanksgiving break, while most people left campus and went home to eat their weight in turkey, I—accompanied by my consultant Darn Schultz (and occasionally Bathroom Guru Tim)—went around to every bathroom on […]

By Kevin White The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years, and the victory shows just how important baseball still is in American culture. The Cubs won in seven games over the Cleveland Indians, coming back from a 3-1 deficit.  The deciding game seven had a combined […]

