Features
By Aidan Regan In 2015, Donald Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.” On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.” Following two other immigration-related executive orders, this one suspends all […]
Features
By Molly Wampler “Some problems we share as women, some we do not.” –Audre Lorde, feminist theorist On the day following the inauguration of President Donald Trump, millions of women and allies joined Women’s Marches across the nation and the world to “stand together in solidarity” and communicate […]
News
By Val Bauer A man was shot and wounded on Friday, Jan. 20 during protests outside a speech given by Milo Yiannopoulous at the University of Washington (UW) Seattle campus. The protests were both directed toward Yiannopoulos and Donald Trump, as the speech took place on Inauguration Day. Yiannopoulos, a […]
News
By Aidan Regan With the start of the semester, ASUPS is particularly busy. Right now, each ASUPS Senator is working on a project. “Every single one…represents some kind of a demonstrated need [on] campus,” Senate Chair Kyle Chong said. “The senate is…working around the clock to make sure it can […]
Uncategorized
By Nayra Halajian Studying abroad can be a crucial experience in a college education. But what if you can’t afford it? In January, the University of Puget Sound temporarily extended merit-based financial aid to the Pacific Rim Study Abroad Program (PacRim) for 2017-18 . This action reversed a measure by […]
News
By Keely Coxwell In a letter to the campus on Jan. 16, 2016, after a flier that listed 22 people with inflammatory descriptions attached to each name, University President Crawford wrote, “while the university supports and defends freedom of expression, it has clear policies prohibiting harassment of any kind. […]
Highlights / Letters to the Editor / Online Exclusives
*Disclaimer: A letter to the editor was submitted to The Trail from a group of faculty, and is printed below. Letters to the editor do not represent the official position of The Trail or of individual staff members, but instead are a way for members of our community to share […]
Opinions
By Daryl Auguste Our higher education system is at the tail end of an ominous bubble. The United States has a whopping 3,026 four-year degree-granting universities, with another 1,700 two-year universities. Within the next few decades, a sizeable portion of these institutions will have shuttered their doors for the last […]
Features
By Madeline Brown Dec 9th, 2016 In the Spring of 1962, Puget Sound began construction on the present day fraternity houses on Union Avenue, located to the west of the main campus. Along with the new men’s housing, an underground dining experience connecting each of the new fraternity buildings was […]
News
By Aneyceia Brim Dec 6th, 2016 The club has received new leadership after being inactive for months. Monica Dymerski, a second-year transfer student who plans to graduate in 2018 and Leslie Machabee, a first-year student, have been the driving force behind restoring the club. VOX is a national organization targeted […]