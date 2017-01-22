Highlights / Letters to the Editor / Online Exclusives
*Disclaimer: A letter to the editor was submitted to The Trail from a group of faculty, and is printed below. Letters to the editor do not represent the official position of The Trail or of individual staff members, but instead are a way for members of our community to share […]
Opinions
By Daryl Auguste Our higher education system is at the tail end of an ominous bubble. The United States has a whopping 3,026 four-year degree-granting universities, with another 1,700 two-year universities. Within the next few decades, a sizeable portion of these institutions will have shuttered their doors for the last […]
Features
By Madeline Brown Dec 9th, 2016 In the Spring of 1962, Puget Sound began construction on the present day fraternity houses on Union Avenue, located to the west of the main campus. Along with the new men’s housing, an underground dining experience connecting each of the new fraternity buildings was […]
News
By Aneyceia Brim Dec 6th, 2016 The club has received new leadership after being inactive for months. Monica Dymerski, a second-year transfer student who plans to graduate in 2018 and Leslie Machabee, a first-year student, have been the driving force behind restoring the club. VOX is a national organization targeted […]
News / Uncategorized
By Aidan Regan Dec 6th, 2016 “We are asking the University to…not be complacent like we were during WWII when our Japanese students were taken from campus and our University did nothing,” Amanda Diaz, a Puget Sound junior, said about the petition to classify Puget Sound as a sanctuary campus. […]
Letters to the Editor
On Tuesday December 6th, 2016 the University of Puget Sound Community received an email from a group of faculty members that was “in response to a flyer that was distributed anonymously on our campus” which the email acknowledged was being sent out in an “unusual way” as not all […]
Letters to the Editor
November 21, 2016 To the University of Puget Sound community: As members of faculty of the University of Puget Sound, we write this letter at a moment which we recognize as a difficult one here on this campus and in this country. The divisiveness of our current political […]
Features
By Molly Wampler Last weekend, Nov. 11-13, The Cascade Climate Network (CCN) of environmental activism clubs from universities from across the Pacific Northwest gathered at Puget Sound for their annual Fall convergence, “Fall Flurry.” CCN puts on three such meetings every year, bringing in guest speakers and workshop facilitators from […]
Features
By Madeline Brown Students gathered in the Rotunda on Nov. 8 to watch the live results of the presidential election, hosted by Phi Eta Sigma. Early in the evening of November 8, 2016 those who sat in the Rotunda were feeling hopeful and anxious, bringing in their laptops and homework […]
News
By Nayra Halajian On the afternoon of Monday Nov. 7, University Chaplain, Reverend Dave Wright, sent out an email to the campus community regarding the death of a fellow Logger, Eric Heins. Eric is remembered as “a profound blessing to his family and friends,” in an obituary written by his parents. […]