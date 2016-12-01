Letters to the Editor
On Tuesday December 6th, 2016 the University of Puget Sound Community received an email from a group of faculty members that was “in response to a flyer that was distributed anonymously on our campus” which the email acknowledged was being sent out in an “unusual way” as not all […]
Letters to the Editor
November 21, 2016 To the University of Puget Sound community: As members of faculty of the University of Puget Sound, we write this letter at a moment which we recognize as a difficult one here on this campus and in this country. The divisiveness of our current political […]
Features
By Molly Wampler Last weekend, Nov. 11-13, The Cascade Climate Network (CCN) of environmental activism clubs from universities from across the Pacific Northwest gathered at Puget Sound for their annual Fall convergence, “Fall Flurry.” CCN puts on three such meetings every year, bringing in guest speakers and workshop facilitators from […]
Features
By Madeline Brown Students gathered in the Rotunda on Nov. 8 to watch the live results of the presidential election, hosted by Phi Eta Sigma. Early in the evening of November 8, 2016 those who sat in the Rotunda were feeling hopeful and anxious, bringing in their laptops and homework […]
News
By Nayra Halajian On the afternoon of Monday Nov. 7, University Chaplain, Reverend Dave Wright, sent out an email to the campus community regarding the death of a fellow Logger, Eric Heins. Eric is remembered as “a profound blessing to his family and friends,” in an obituary written by his parents. […]
News
By Aneyceia Brim The Standing Rock protests have garnered nationwide support, and students from Puget Sound are no exception. About 100 students attended Matt Remle’s talk about Standing Rock’s opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline on Nov. 10 and joined in the Medicine Creek Treaty Tribes Stand With Standing Rock’s […]
Opinions
By Daryl Auguste Concerns over high-rise construction threaten a more equitable future for Tacoma. On October 10th, a number of residents from Tacoma’s North End met to discuss the latest potential development for the Proctor Neighborhood, a “Proctor Station Two”. Much like its predecessor, Proctor Station Two will serve as a […]
Features
By Madeline Brown Students gathered in the Rotunda on Nov. 8 to watch the live results of the presidential election, hosted by Phi Eta Sigma. Early in the evening of November 8, 2016 those who sat in the Rotunda were feeling hopeful and anxious, bringing in their laptops and homework […]
News
By Nayra Halajian On the afternoon of Monday Nov. 7, University Chaplain, Reverend Dave Wright, sent out an email to the campus community regarding the death of a fellow Logger, Eric Heins. Eric is remembered as “a profound blessing to his family and friends,” in an obituary written by his parents. […]
Features
By Molly Wampler Last weekend, Nov. 11-13, The Cascade Climate Network (CCN) of environmental activism clubs from universities from across the Pacific Northwest gathered at Puget Sound for their annual Fall convergence, “Fall Flurry.” CCN puts on three such meetings every year, bringing in guest speakers and workshop facilitators from […]