Hosting Mormon camps reflects poorly on ‘tolerant’ university

For the past several summers, the Church of Latter Day Saints has sponsored summer camps for children (known as Especially For Youth or EFY camps) on the Puget Sound campus, leasing facilities and purchasing services from the university. These camps could not be more closely affiliated with the Church, abiding by Brigham Young University’s code of conduct and immodestly projecting Mormon values. This is poor reflection on the University, in that it is complicit in the perpetuation of a morally bankrupt and intolerant institution that actively works against many of the values the university allegedly stands for.
I consider the Church of Latter Day Saints a nefarious institution. The Church has a long, storied history of bigotry and ethical failings, highlights of which include its refusal to allow black parishioners to become full members of the church until 1978, its continued relegation of women to subservient roles, its ostracism of apostates and its condemnation of homosexuality.
These are not the harmless tenets of a powerless cult. They have real, devastating effects for people the world over, from same-sex couples unable to enjoy fundamental rights in California to the universal expectation that a housewife “abide by the righteous counsel of her husband,” in the words of a former church leader. (Note, however, that none of this is mutually exclusive with the fact that Mormon people are often among the friendliest, most gracious people one could ever meet.)
The question of whether it is appropriate for the university to refuse to lease its facilities to some institutions is straightforward. Very few would take issue with the refusal to serve the Klu Klux Klan; Black Panthers on campus would almost certainly draw ire. The question then becomes “Where should we draw the line? At what point does an institution’s behavior warrant a refusal to serve them?”
While a perfect distinction may be difficult to draw, a standard based on whether an institution willingly and knowingly perpetuates injustice by reasonable standards of morality should be workable (I will leave meta-ethical questions about the objectivity of morality for another day). It then appears clear that the Church of Latter Day Saints fails that test. If this is so, then the university is complicit in injustice, if not abetting it.
This argument is sure to encounter the criticism that it espouses the virtues of non-discrimination and tolerance while advocating for a policy that rejects those very virtues. There is no such contradiction.
In the university community one may, without any inconsistency, be tolerant of everything but intolerance. In fact, something to this effect seems to be the university’s espoused position, or so the student handbook and the administration’s intermittent condemnations of hate speech should lead us to believe. While there may be a demand to respect the right of the intolerant to express themselves in a public forum, it does not follow that you must lend your resources to help their cause. The crucial point is that there simply is not an imperative to condone, or be complicit in, wrongdoing, which is exactly the position the University finds itself in.
There are a variety of other objections that might be raised, ranging from the possibility that the University will reform the Church to the fact that the Church pays handsomely for the services rendered. While worthy of discussion, I take it that these criticisms can be rather quickly overcome. In any event, the university must seriously review its business relationships, lest it continue to associate itself with institutions that do so much harm.
As I read this, I’m thinking… So much stupidity, so little time. The Mormons are a club, and they have things their club likes and doesn’t like. If you don’t follow the rules, you get kicked out. They campaigned for Prop 8, and even though they were outspendt, it passed. They didn’t beat anyone up, they didn’t fire anyone from their jobs, they didn’t harass the children of those against the referendum, they didnt assault old ladies leaving church, but after Prop 8 passed, all those things happened to them. I consider myself a friend of the LGBT community, but to be honest, now I somewhat fear them. Members of a church exercise their constitutional rights, and in return get persecuted. And now the good Mr Hill advocates that this fine institution joins in… That is not tolerance.
“Morally bankrupt?” Seriously? All right, it’s certainly not surprising that someone (even many people) doesn’t hold all the same values or morals as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints–which, by the way, is the correct name of the church. But disagreeing with a church about some of its morals certainly does not make it morally bankrupt. The word “bankrupt” means “completely lacking,” so the cliched phrase “morally bankrupt” suggests that the institution has absolutely no morals. An institution that turns out some of “the friendliest, most gracious people one could ever meet” obviously must be doing SOMETHING right. And part of that something is the very camp you’re talking about, where youth are encouraged to be honest, sincere, caring, generous, and healthy; to respect themselves and others (regardless of others’ religion/non-religion, race, culture, background, etc.); and to establish healthy relationships with family and peers. Are those the things that you believe are so immoral and “nefarious?”
This article makes me shake my head in sadness. It displays so much intolerance for a group of people that are so generous. They may not agree with the LGBT community but I have never once seen them attack them.
The only thing I learned from this article is that Johnston Hill doesn’t know squat about Mormons.
It does my heart good to read some of the comments on this article. This article is absolutely ridiculous in its intolerance and outright condemnation of a Church that are a “people [that] are often among the friendliest, most gracious people one could ever meet”. The fact is that the Church itself did not and does not get involved in politics. Some members of the church may have used their personal funds to support Prop 8, but the Church would never use Church funds to do so. Our brothers and sisters who are homosexual are always welcome to worship with us at church; if an LDS member were to say otherwise they are ignoring the word of the Prophet and are being blatantly prejudiced. Thank you to those who disagree with Johnston Hill about the ‘nefariousness’ of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and can see the worth of having such people in our communities. It is nice to know that there are people in the community who don’t prescribe to this hatred philosophy.
What have mormons ever done to you? They are the largest private contribute to the red cross. They accept everyone, look after their own, and are all around good people. Your school could benefit from having more. Oh, btw, your article lost all creditably when you GOT THE CHURCHES NAME WRONG. If you ever do enough research to get it right, let me know :) Since when do you ‘tolerant’ people get to be anti-mormon, when anyone would be attacked for being anti-catholic, anti muslim, or anti-gay?
Though this is well written I find the author has a complete lack of understanding about what he is writing about. Yes the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints does not support gay marriage, but they strongly advocate kindness towards those of different views. Many other churches do not support gay marriage as well, but I doubt Mr. Hill would raise any objections to the university to host events for them.
I like how all the apologists have to go on is “I didn’t personally attack any gays” and “LOL YOU GOT THE NAME WRONG.”
Sorry, the Mormons are still a religious group that preaches and campaigns for denying basic rights to Homosexual couples and has a very strong anti-woman rhetoric. They’re not good people.
All the LDS church members wanted to do was to secure the meaning of the word Marriage. They weren’t denying them rights, merely supporting the belief that MARRIAGE is meant to be between Man and a Woman. The LDS are big on families and they wanted to protect the sacredness of the institution of marriage. As for “anti-women rhetoric” there is nothing of the sort.
Take this portion of a talk given by President of the Church Spencer W. Kimball.
“The place of woman in the Church is to walk beside the man, not in front of him nor behind him. In the Church there is full equality between man and woman. The gospel, which is the only concern of the Church, was devised by the Lord for men and women alike” (Improvement Era, Mar. 1942, p. 161).
Within those great assurances, however, our roles and assignments differ. These are eternal differences—with women being given many tremendous responsibilities of motherhood and sisterhood and men being given the tremendous responsibilities of fatherhood and the priesthood—but the man is not without the woman nor the woman without the man in the Lord (see 1 Cor. 11:11). Both a righteous man and a righteous woman are a blessing to all those their lives touch.”
They never preached and campaigned against basic rights for homosexuals, they preached against calling those rights “marriage”. And they were joined by thousands of Catholics and other protestants in doing just that. So how come no one ever reams the other religions about prop 8?
“Anti-woman rhetoric?” The church does not believe that at all. Being all about and for women, considering I am one, I have always loved how the church described the relationship between man and woman. We are equals. Women have been given a special gift by Heavenly Father. We get to be mothers of his spirit children and have the opportunity to care, teach and build up a family. The husband is the head of the household because we look up to him. He holds Priesthood keys, which are beneficial in any household. He shares a connection with Heavenly Father that we cannot have and vise versa. It’s fine if you say no to our beliefs and teachings. But please really understand fully what our gospel is all about.
I personally would be completely and utterly lost without the gospel. I have grown so much. I have been blessed with the opportunity to take care of my body, my spirit and my mind. Because I refrain from doing things under the Lord’s guidance, I can enjoy better blessings and become a stronger and happier individual.
Several comments on this page have talked about the “strong anti-woman rhetoric.” Speaking as a Latter-day Saint woman, I can personally tell you that there is no such thing.
Women and men are given responsibilities in the home. The man is given the responsibility to provide for the family financially and spiritually wherever possible. The wife is given the responsibility to raise any children whenever possible. The Church understands that many situations will not allow these responsibilities to go to the people they are designated to.
There is no “anti-woman rhetoric” in what I’ve just said. Their responsibilities are DIFFERENT and that is all. But they are equally sacred.
This article is interesting. While I think stating that Mormons should outright not be able to hold events on campus goes too far, I don’t have any respect for the LDS church. I’m not a Mormon but have studied the church, it’s history, and dogma extensively and I absolutely believe, without a doubt, that it is inherently anti-woman, anti-gay, and bigoted all around. They didn’t even allow black people into the church until 1978! Jesus, I think all organized religion is destroying the world, but the LDS especially. The fact that people believe this crap that was obviously created by a known scam artist simply to further his own agenda is disgusting. How many of the Mormons on this page actually know anything about the history of the church they love so much? Educate yourselves.
Also, this comment really bothers me:
“All the LDS church members wanted to do was to secure the meaning of the word Marriage. They weren’t denying them rights, merely supporting the belief that MARRIAGE is meant to be between Man and a Woman. The LDS are big on families and they wanted to protect the sacredness of the institution of marriage.”
Clearly you don’t understand what equal rights are. Equal rights mean they’re the same for everyone, hence the word “equal.” If it its not called marriage, its not equal. The fact that they think they need to protect the “sanctity” of something from teh evil homosexualz is a pretty clear sign of their bigotry.
Just the title of this article is self contradictory. Wouldn’t the university be intolerant for refusing certain religious groups depending on their belief?
Even though Mormons disagree with homosexuality they don’t hate gay people. They also believe that women play an equally important role as men do.
This acticle seems convincing, but if readers would research about Mormons themselves and find out their true docterines, they would know the writer of the article is the one who isn’t being tolerant.
It’s a mexican stand off… however you can not blame someone for being brain washed. According to them they ARE doing the right thing and are convinced that its their way or no way… It is hard to argue on that level…
I agree with the contents of the article completely. To begin with, the campus recently (last April) sanctioned a campus group (Underground Christian Fellowship- see more recent Trail articles for details) for the same grounds. The campus group was sanctioned from being an ASUPS club because their constitution stood against homosexuality. On those grounds alone, the Mormon Church camps likely shouldn’t be allowed to preach on campus…
Johnston got the name of the name of the church wrong. Big deal. I don’t think that seems to discredit his argument at all. Also, Johnston’s not being intolerant. He’s expressing that he would prefer these views not be reflected on campus. He’s making no claims about whether or not the church has the right to think what it wants…
Finally- I am not Mormon, but I did attend the EFY summer camps twice at ages 12 and 13 with friends of mine that were apart of the church. I agree with Johnston. The views on homosexuality and the ‘role’ of women in society shouldn’t be reflected on our campus. I was told that as a woman, I needed to be submissive to the men in my life, and that I ought to dress differently based upon these values. I don’t think we need these values being spread across campus…Finally, last summer, while the camps were here, I was targeted by a group of young boys for dressing immodestly. On my own campus, I was told that I should dress more modestly and that the shorts I was wearing were immoral. Give me a break…
I think the author and all the commenters have completely missed the point. Renting out space that is unused to any organization does by no way mean that the university is supporting that organization. If the university is in fact donating that space that would be different case. Correct me if I am wrong, but I do believe that the campus is profiting from the camps. I mean come on the economy sucks. Be happy that the campus is earning more money so your tuition doesn’t increase. Just another case of how liberally bent this campus has become.
I accidentally came to this page while I was trying to register my son for Especially for Youth. His cousin had so much fun last year, he wanted to fly from Utah to Washington to attend. Wow! Do I dare send him? I know that there are many people who don’t believe what we believe as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, but I was shocked to be called nefarious and be compared to the Ku Klux Klan and the Black Panthers. I hope the university will continue to welcome our kids to their campus for a week of wholesome, uplifting fun. Please don’t allow Johnston Hill’s intolerance influence your decision to continue EFY. i hope that we can live peacefully together, despite our differences, without name calling.