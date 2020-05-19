Cancellations halt fundraising for identity based scholarships

By Alex Dyson

Social distancing measures enacted by the university to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have forced the cancellation of fundraising events for identity based scholarship, endangering a vital source of support for some students.

Latinx Unidos (LU) provides one of a few scholarships that go towards undocumented students at Puget Sound. This scholarship may now be underfunded as a result of COVID-19.

LU has attempted to mitigate the shortfall in funding by transferring the remainder of their club budget, which they are now unable to spend, directly to their scholarship fund. However, this course of action has not been allowed by the Associated Students of the University of Puget Sound (ASUPS) executive team.

Gabriela Herrera (’21) expressed frustration over administration’s inflexibility in mitigating the crisis. “I’m not upset at the school for cancelling the (fundraising events), because that’s necessary. I just wish that they would be more lenient with how we’re able to get funding to our scholarship”, she explained.

The Black Student Union (BSU) has continued to provide a network for Black students during the period of mandated social distancing through virtual meetings. Mimi Duncan (’22), BSU president expressed hope for the club’s future, even if social distancing continues into the fall. “I think we’ll stand strong, and our community will stand strong” she said. “We’ll still be there, just a little different.”