The Stage is in Our Living Room

By Amelie Young

House concerts made their way back to the University of Puget Sound with a dazzling entrance on Oct. 2. That Friday night featured four musicians and bands, Oscar Montgomery, Henry Bernhardt, Tiger Penis, and Gon Pulvo, performing at the Pool House, an off-campus student house on North Union. The energy at the concert was exhilarating. There was an endless line at the door with music blasting out into the streets from the living room; the house was packed to the brim with people spilling onto the front yard; wherever you looked you could see someone you recognized and a constant stream of chatter when each song ended.

The event was orchestrated by KUPS, University of Puget Sound’s student-run radio station. KUPS General Manager Graham Whitney (‘27) discussed the revival of the house show scene, emphasizing the importance of the “DIY scene and having bands and artists that are forming out of this really grungy and grunge history focused area.” House concerts provide local artists the opportunity to express themselves and bond with the greater Tacoma community. People enjoy local music and local artists, and KUPS wants our campus to hear more. Recently, they have started recording bands with their equipment to feature them on the radio, expanding local artists’ reach and popularity.

Maya Karpaty (‘27), a production intern for KUPS, helped set up the equipment and made sure everything went smoothly for the Oct. 2 show. She used to perform at Cush Hill, a student house that used to host concerts but was sold last year. Because she used to play these shows and be in the spotlight, she enjoys helping out backstage to make sure the artists are well cared for. Now she is able to connect with the greater Tacoma area finding artists and musicians who might be interested in playing at a house concert. “I’m really passionate about house shows because it really brings in community and gives people a place to go who are looking for local spaces they’re trying to fit into,” Karpaty said.

This practice has been an integral part of Puget Sound’s and Tacoma’s identity, yet many underclassmen are unaware of its importance because of the closure of Cush Hill. Gavin Richard (‘29) was not aware that Puget Sound even had house concerts in the past. It was his first house concert and he was excited to go and support his friend while engaging with the music community.

A musician from one of the bands, Max Reisinger (‘28), performed on Oct 2 with the band. He is a drummer and also a part of the rhythm section for the jazz band at Puget Sound. His musical journey started about 10 years ago with guitar and then drums. The house show at Pool House was a great way for his band to come back together, especially with a new school year starting. “The show on Friday was an awesome example of everybody coming together to have fun. I saw so many different people there which was kind of refreshing because I feel like in the past it’s been a very niche group of people that come out to a house show,” Reisinger said. House shows provide an integral space for all members of the Puget Sound community to experience live music and celebrate creativity.

The growth of the musical scene through bands and musicians at house concerts is highly anticipated. It is an aspect of our campus culture that has been lost for a while, but its revival can bring together all groups for a shared experience. “Everyone has their role and everyone plays a part in this,” Whitney stated. So whether you’re a part of a band wanting to express your musical talent, behind the scenes creating the experience, or in the audience supporting local bands, you can find your place at the house concerts. The next house show is scheduled for Oct. 31 so stay tuned for the next performance!