Events & Resources
Accessibility Panel:
- Dec. 6, 6pm pugetsound-edu.zoom.us/j/84183604199
- Discussion on accessibility for marginalized individuals and groups on campus
Fun before finals
- Last Day of Class Bash: MIBU and KUPS student market
- Dec. 8, 5-8pm Rasmussen Rotunda
- A table and two chairs will be provided. If you have questions feel free to reach out to Maija via email at mibu@pugetsound.edu.
Resources
- Center for Writing and Learning
- Events: Writing Marathon
- Dec. 6 &7: 5-10pm
- Upper Marshall Hall
- To make an appointment, leave a voicemail at 253.879.3404 or complete this form.
- IG: https://www.instagram.com/pugetsound.cwl/
- Services include:
- Writing Advisors who are selected through a rigorous application process and who are specially trained to help students get started on a paper (such as an essay, lab report, creative writing, artist statement, etc.), organize their thoughts, or improve their editing skills.
- Language Partners who work with multilingual students to help them navigate the conventions and quirks of academic English writing.
- Academic Consultants who are specially trained to help students improve their time management skills, organization, study skills, and test-taking strategies.
- Faculty Consultants who work with students writing personal statements for post-graduate opportunities such as graduate school, professional school, or post-graduate fellowships.
- Sound Writing, a comprehensive online writing handbook—written by Puget Sound students in consultation with Puget Sound faculty—that offers advice on writing process, research, grammar, and style to help students develop the socially conscious and “sound” writing that is at the heart of a Puget Sound education.
- Subject Tutors in a wide range of subjects who are nominated by professors in their disciplines and who are specially trained to help students individually or in small groups.
- Subject Tutor Hours
- Chaplaincy
- If you’re worried about having enough dining dollars in the final weeks, you can request more at https://forms.gle/GMWN5TaSmfmKephXA
- If you want to donate your dining dollars (up to $30), you can do so here: https://forms.gle/mEXQqjfKMMqQMgHi7
- Collins Memorial Library
- Hours: Mon, Thurs 8am-8pm; Tues, Wed, Fri 8am-5pm; Weekend 1-5pm
- Schedule a research consultation with a Collins liaison librarian.
- You can find the liaison librarian for your course or subject area on the library research guide
- Drop by during Collins Office Hours, Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Work with a Peer Research Advisor.
The peer research advisors offer both virtual drop-in hours and virtual consultations by appointment during the fall and spring semesters
- Consult the online research guides.
- Contact the Ask a Librarian 24/7 chat service.
- Email archives@pugetsound.edu for help with the digital offerings of Archives & Special Collections at Collins Library
- Not sure who to contact? Email libref@pugetsound.edu and your query will be directed to the most appropriate library staff member for a response.