Free Things to do in Tacoma

Once at the park you can enjoy the expansive grass field, fountains and hilly views of the sound and stadium district. Try sitting on one of the benches after a long thoughtful walk in the rain. On a sunny day, pass time with friends in the fields, read by the pond, or walk up to the conservatory. Grab your hacky sacks and slack lines and take a load off with your friends in the park. If picnicking isn’t for you, grab a yoga mat and stretch away the stress.

On the second Sunday of every month the conservatory hosts their “Second Sunday Music” concert. The artists performing each month cover a wide spectrum of music genres and are meant to appeal to all who might be interested. On Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. you can listen to Ruthann Ritchie on the harp while enjoying the lush tropical floral displays. If you can’t see yourself jamming to Ritchie’s Harp then check out the following month’s folk music. Singer-songwriters Steve and Kristi Nebel will perform from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 11. While the concert is free, a donation of $3 is suggested.