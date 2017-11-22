Local album reviews

Evan Welsh takes us through some new releases from brilliant acts in the Seattle-Tacoma area

Fang Chia: “Above Ground” (Tacoma, WA) Released Sept. 16

For Fans Of: Flying Lotus; BADBADNOTGOOD; John Zorn

“Above Ground” opens with a jazz-influenced groove and from there it never lets go. The newest album from Tacoma experimental rock band Fang Chia leads the listener through swirling tracks that fluctuate from straightforward grooves to moments of spontaneous experimentation and back again. One of this album’s greatest strengths is never letting the listener quite knowing where they will be taken next. At only 36 minutes, this album appears as though it might lack grandeur, but the six rollercoaster tracks fit about as much excitement as possible into the time given.

Fang Chia’s influences — free jazz, math rock and modern electronic artists such as Flying Lotus — make “Above Ground” an exciting album for all those interested in anything with a more experimental flavor.

“Above Ground” is available now at media.fangchia.com

Familiars: “Digest Self” (Seattle, WA) Released Oct. 10 For Fans Of: Phil Collins; The Chameleons; Craft Spells, Future Islands Recent years have seen a revival of newwave/synthpop-influenced artists, a nostalgia from twenty-somethings for the music of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Albums steeped in these sounds can often come off to listeners as vapid and artificial. Fortunately, “Digest Self,” the debut album from Seattle-based group Familiars, avoids those missteps by focusing on a return to the self instead of a simple return to a sound. Familiars’ leading man Ian McCutcheon recorded and produced this album while he was in a time of transition. He had graduated college and old projects had reached their climax and ends. The final product, “Digest Self,” represents that transition well and is an album centered by the theme of the changing and solidification of self in trying times. While this album is based in synth-heavy influences, the full band of instruments, especially the live drums, give the music a genuinely human feel that is often lacking from other new-wave revivalist groups. “Digest Self” is a beautiful set of tracks that oozes with the wonderful pastel introspection and fun of all the best new-wave and synthpop. “Digest Self” is available now at familiars.bandcamp.com