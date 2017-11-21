No car? No problem. Tacoma bus lines make off-campus travel a breeze for students

By Christina Pelletier

Bus Route 11

Route 11, also known as the Point Defiance route, goes down 11th Street and stops in front of Memorial Fieldhouse. It also stops on 13th and Alder and 15th and Alder.

Take it to go to: Point Defiance, Downtown Tacoma, Proctor District.

Bus Route 16

Route 16 travels from Downtown Tacoma to Tacoma Community College. The closest stop is a longer walk to N 21st & Alder St.

Take it to go to: 6th Avenue, Downtown Tacoma, Proctor District.

Bus Route 1

Route 1 travels from 6th Avenue to Pacific Avenue. The closest stop to campus is on 6th and Alder.

Take it to go to: Downtown Tacoma, Proctor District, Tacoma Dome, Downtown Tacoma Transit Center, Pacific Lutheran University.

ORCA Cards

An ORCA (One Regional Card for All) card is a “smart” card that can be used as a form of payment to use public transportation around Tacoma. The card can be used to commute by bus, train and ferry and can be used throughout the Puget Sound region of Washington, including Everett Transit, King County Metro Transit, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit, Sound Transit and Washington State Ferries.

Students can rent ORCA cards for free in the Associated Students of the University of Puget Sound office.