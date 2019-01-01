OUR GOAL

ASUPS seeks to provide voice to and empower the student body to achieve our highest potential; to support and uplift the university in pursuing its liberal arts mission; to pursue higher education as a tool to liberate our community from systems of oppression; to meaningfully connect the community and build a firm foundation for individual and communal growth. We do so with the authority granted to us by the Board of Trustees of the University of Puget Sound, and with a firm belief that the capacity of a unified collective is greater than the sum of all of its individual parts.