POLL: Circumcision, Yes or No?

The Happy Trail wants to know! If you’re a guy, were you circumcised at birth or not at all? How does this affect your self identity. Let us know in the poll below or leave a comment!
(polls)
I realize that this is an issue which primarily impacts people with penises, but as a person with a vagina I was looking forward to expressing my feelings on circumcision in this poll— having spoken to friends who have and haven’t been circumcised, and having read articles and studies about circumcision, I DO have some feelings about it. However, since I do not have a penis myself, apparently I am not allowed to participate in this survey. Pity.
Thanks for the comment, Leah!
Due to the fact that this poll was simply for data collection, I decided it would be best to get as many numbers on who is and isn’t circumcised on our campus as I could. I would have loved to set up a poll for people without penises! It just made the most sense to simplify the poll for mathematical purposes. If you are looking for a way to express your feelings and opinions on circumcision, you are always welcome to e-mail us at trailheyyou@pugetsound.edu.
You should also feel free to use the comments section here on our website to open up a dialogue! (watch out for the circumcision article that is being published this Friday)
I wanted to add that the term “uncircumcised” is, while commonly used and accepted in our culture, a word that carries negative connotations and also frames the natural form of the penis as the outlier.
In other words, the fact that we refer to the natural form of the body as “un-(insert body modification)” creates the impression in the mind of the culture that uses that word that the modified body is the default/accepted/normal way to be, and that there is something unnatural and less acceptable about not having it done.
I also quickly want to add that the foreskin is one of the most nerve-rich parts of the human body with specialized nerve endings like those found in the fingertips and lips (and in fact it has almost all of the fine-touch nerve endings found on the penis).
Additionally, the foreskin is known to both protect the sensitive head of the penis (called a ‘glans’) as well as the reproductive and urinary tract. In other words, it serves the same functions as the clitoral hood and labia minora combined. This makes sense, since the foreskin develops out of the exact same tissue in the womb, and only the presence of a specific hormone at a specific time in development, the physical form of the male and female foreskins would be the exact same.
Lastly, I wanted to add that the foreskin serves a lubricating and gliding functionality that has been described as “nature’s lube” and a “built-in sex toy”… and while I can’t verify the following claims, I have heard that the foreskin has both estrogen receptors AND specific nerve endings that allow a man to better understand his progress to sexual climax (thereby allowing him greater control over his orgasm). To be clear though, the foreskin is valuable.
Take only the most basic and obviously proven of the above points to be true, it is most clearly an unfair violation to deprive a human being of their right to own this natural part of their body. It is not insensitive or unbalanced to admit this point.
However, it is unfair to tell circumcised men that they must mourn the loss of such a body part – everyone reacts to this information differently, and for some men it is an intensely personal and sensitive subject that can make them feel angry or totally numb.
However, looking to the future, we must urge our friends and family to respect the bodily autonomy of our children – to let them decide for themselves when they are older.
Thanks for the thorough comment, Joel! If you want to write more on sexuality and relationships, you should apply to be a writer for the Trail next semester. We will be needing new writers. You can find an application here on the website (the button that says “Write for the Trail”).
I think that circumcision is purely & simply male genital mutilation not any different from female circumcision.. There is absolutely no reason to cirucmcise routinely.. Good hygeine & condom use for casual sex is a much better preventer of STDs & AIDS.
Uncircumcised, natural penis American & proud of it
Its not the matter if you are circumcised or not.
why are people chopping babies? If I had a choice I would be whole. I am mutilated and suffer for it.