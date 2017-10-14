Sports Recaps

By Tayla MacPherson

VOLLEYBALL

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the women’s volleyball team competed against Pacific Lutheran University. The Loggers fell to the Lutes 3-0. The Loggers struggled connecting and finding a way to earn points. The first and third set the Loggers fell to the Lutes 25-13 and 25-16. Yet, in the second set the Loggers battled long and hard, barely losing 26-24. Rachael Garrison had 28 digs and Katarina Moffett had a season high of eight kills during the game. The women’s volleyball team faced Lewis & Clark on Saturday, Oct. 7. The team bounced back with high energy and grit and demolished the Pioneers 3-0. Kristen Miguel notched 11 kills and 10 digs, making her fourth season double-double. Additionally, Moira McVicar had 32 assists and 10 digs. The Loggers travel to Whitman on Friday, Oct. 13 for their next match.

MEN’S SOCCER

Men’s soccer faced Pacific Lutheran University, the second-ranked team in the Northwest Conference, at the Lutes’ home field on Saturday, Oct. 7. The Loggers fought a long 90 minutes, but both teams were scoreless in regulation time. Throughout the game, both teams had similar statistics. Pacific Lutheran had a total of 10 shots and the Loggers had 8; both teams had 5 shots on goal. In overtime, Luke Murdock and Stefan Jensen had two shots on goal, but were unable to find the net. However, in the 108th minute the Lutes were able to find the net by Bennett Bugbee, which ended the game for a final score of 1-0 Lutes. The Loggers take on George Fox University Saturday, Oct. 14 at home.



WOMEN’S SOCCER

Women’s soccer competed against Willamette University on Saturday, Oct. 7 at home. The Loggers and Bearcats were both scoreless after regulation play. The Loggers outshot the Bearcats 12-10, seven shots of which were on goal for the Loggers and four that were on goal for the Bearcats. Tayla MacPherson recorded four shots and Jamie Lange recorded four saves in goal. In overtime, Genevieve Cheatham came close to scoring the game winner, but the ball hit the far post of the goal and bounced out. After 110 minutes the game remained scoreless, and concluded with a 0-0 tie. On Sunday, Oct. 8, the women’s soccer team played Pacific University, beating the Boxers 2-0. The first goal was scored by Genevieve Cheatham in the 13th minute. Tess Peppis crossed a driven ball to Cheatham’s feet and Cheatham was able to find the net. The second goal was scored by Emily Prasil in the 22nd minute. Prasil found the net after dribbling down the line and taking a shot from the left flank of the field, bending it around the Boxers’ goalkeeper. The Loggers travel to Oregon on Friday, Oct. 13 to play Linfield University.

FOOTBALL

After a tough loss to Pacific Lutheran on Saturday, Sept. 30, the Loggers bounced back and defeated Lewis & Clark by 22 points. The Loggers scored all of their points in the first half of the game. The first touchdown came from a 68-yard pass from Tanner Diebold to Duncan Verla, putting the Loggers ahead 7-0. Shortly after, Vance Wood scored a touchdown from a 13-yard run from Diebold. The Pioneers were able to gain three points off a 25-yard field goal late in the first quarter, ending the quarter 14-3. The second quarter the Loggers scored three more touchdowns from Jacob Smith, Collin Heimbach and Paul Thomas. Additionally, Brent McCoy, Zackary Teats and Jason Clayton had interceptions, helping the Loggers win back the ball and continue to score. Additionally, AJ Johnson accomplished 89 receiving yards on six receptions. In the second half of the game Pioneers scored a touchdown and another field goal, making the final score 35-13. Loggers take the field next at Pacific University on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.